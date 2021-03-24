WATCH: It's the pram for us as Minnie Dlamini-Jones takes her son to the beach for the very first time

New mom Minnie Dlamini-Jones has taken her son Netha Makhosini to the beach for the very first time for his blessing from the ocean. The TV personality took five-month-old Netha, whom she shares with husband Quinton Jones, to a Durban beach and shared an adorable video in Instagram of the two spending some quality time together. Captioning the video: “I took Netha to the beach for the first time, to get his blessings from the ocean,” we couldn’t help but notice baby’s sleek wheels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) Complete with bling work, the Cybex Jewels Of Nature is no ordinary pram - it’s a fashion statement “where luxury meets wilderness.” And it’s evident in its design, bejewelled with “majestic sparkling beetles“.

According to cybex-online.com, the infinite variety of shapes in the world of beetles and their shimmering exteriors have inspired designers and style icons of many generations, from Cleopatra to Karl Lagerfeld.

And that’s not all - the finest, baroque-style jacquard fabric in the deepest blue colour was inspired by a mystical night sky in the Amazon forest.

Don’t think about calling it a “pram”, these luxury wheels are referred to as “priams”.

On the Chelino website, they can retail anywhere between R6 500 and R7 000.

But don’t let that dissuade you from purchasing one. Just ask rapper Cassper Nyovest who purchased a pimped up custom-made pram by US designer Jeremy Scott for baby Khotso. Called the Jeremy Scott Wings PRIAM, it cost him R32 000.

It appears that they are worth every penny as Dlamini-Jones wheeled baba across the beach sand without even breaking her stride.

According to some African cultures, the ocean is regarded as a spiritual place were you can meet with your ancestors.

Dlamini Jones has always been vocal about her connection to her ancestors and Zulu culture.

In celebration of Heritage Day last year, she teased fans as to the gender of her unborn baby with her maternity photo shoot.

“In the attempt to pay respect to my culture, I did some research on how a Zulu pregnant woman looked like back in the day,” she said.

"Our culture is so rich with amazing clothing, patterns, colours and designs, all of which have symbolic meaning.”