Picture: YouTube.com

Nappy company Pampers have teamed up with US singing sensations John Legend and Adam Levine to create something really special. Standing over baby Miles, Legend opens the scene singing "Somebody's got a stinky booty." Looking over to his daughter Luna for support, he says "I'm gonna need some backup on this one." Luna's response is to throw a baby wipe at the problem.

Just then a room full of dads appear to lend support in changing the stinky nappy. And then something something unexpected happens - they break out in unison, singing.

But wait, there's more. Levine appears with 11-month-old Gio Grace and ends with "and daddy's going to clean it up."

True to their Chrissy and John bond, Chrissy Teigen makes an appearance, adding a comedy element.

The ad breaks the stereotype of fathers not playing a hands-on role when it comes to raising their babies. Also, it's a massive departure from other nappy ads which always features a mom and baby.

Good on Pampers for taking the road less travelled and bringing daddy duties into the spotlight. Thus far, the ad has already had over 3 million views.