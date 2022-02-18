WATCH: Kris Jenner reveals who the latest edition of Kardashian-Jenner clan looks like

Kris Jenner experienced deja-vu when Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby boy. The 66-year-old TV star recently witnessed the birth of Kylie and Travis Scott's son, and she's revealed that Wolf immediately reminded her of Kylie's four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kris shared: "I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people." The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star explained that she was temporarily taken back in time when she first saw Wolf.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kris said: "When he came out, it was like, there’s Stormi being born all over again." Kris also believes Wolf has the best birthday possible.

She explained: "He got the best birthday, it was 2-2-22. An Angel number. 2-2-22 has always been Kylie’s Angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth." Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis "work really well as parents". The loved-up duo actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and it's been suggested that they're "very streamlined" as parents.

The insider explained: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined." The 24-year-old make-up mogul - who previously dated rap star Tyga - has "poured her heart and soul" into raising their daughter and she's relished the challenge of motherhood over the last few years. The insider added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the process."