WATCH: Lockdown babies are the cutest

Born during worldwide lockdowns, 2020 babies have spent most of their lifetime in quarantine. However, that’s not to say that learning about the world around them has been any less eventful; in fact it’s quite the opposite. Without any of the usual activities babies normally get exposed to, like trips to parks, family gatherings and play-dates with friends their own age, these little ones have only had the chance to socialise with a very closed circle of people (and their pets). Naturally, trips to the grocery store and encounters with new people seem like the adventure of a lifetime for lockdown babies, and with their parents recording every one of their “firsts”, it’s giving us the most wholesome range of content. The funny things babies have been up to during lockdown: Trying new foods

Babies are gradually introduced to new foods once they start eating solids. Whether it’s because ice-cream is not a necessity or it’s simply this kid’s first time having the opportunity to try this sweet treat, you can’t deny that his reaction is priceless.

Weekend activities

A trip to the store can be just as exciting as a trip to Disneyland if you’re a lockdown baby who’s venturing outdoors for the first time. From all the new sights and sounds, their thrilled reactions will make you melt.

Pets as playmates

With no other babies to crawl around with, lockdown babies are learning a lot of their mannerism from their pets. From hissing like a cat to licking their hands, we really can’t wait to see how these kids will turn out.

Meeting new people

Can you imagine only being able to socialise with your parents? That certainly would make meeting new people for the first time extremely exciting, as you can see from this baby’s awestruck look

Overstimulation

Of course, after having spent the majority of your short life in a lockdown will mean that the outside world can appear scary and overwhelming at times. Fortunately, as restrictions ease up, play dates at the park will become a regular part of life.

Social distancing

If there’s anyone who’s adept with the art of social distancing it’s a lockdown baby. Just look at how this little one greets his friend from a safe and responsible distance.

They are their own BFF

Lockdown babies know how to keep themselves entertained. All you need to do is place them in front of a mirror and, voilà! They have a new best friend.