The MMR vaccine is a baby's first line of defence against measles, mumps, and rubella. Picture: AP

A Danish group of scientists may have shut the anti-vaxxers down for good after finding that the MMR vaccine does not lead to autism. For years anti-vaxxers have been of the opinion that the MMR vaccine, a baby's first line of defence against measles, mumps, and rubella, had been the main link to autism.

Now, the study, which analysed data from more than 650 00 children who had been given the jab, has shot the controversial theory clear out of the water.

The findings come at a time when global rates of measles have been soaring. The World Health Organization even this year declared anti-vaxxers as one of the top 10 threats to global health, alongside pollution and climate change.

The study, led by Dr Anders Hviid, published their findings in scientific journal, Annals of Internal Medicine. Hviid wrote in the publication: "We found no support for the hypothesis of increased risk for autism after MMR vaccination."

The research team reached their conclusion after looking at every child born in Denmark to Danish-born mothers between 1999 and 2000. The children were followed-up again at ages one and 14.

They concluded that only one percent of the studied group went on to develop autism.