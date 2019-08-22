The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have employed a new nanny to look after their son, Archie. Picture: YouTube.com

London - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new nanny has been pictured for the first time. The unnamed woman was seen disembarking the private jet the couple took to Nice last week with their son, Archie.

Much has been made of the fact that she is the third nanny the couple have employed since their son was born in May.

But sources close to the couple have stressed that the first was a maternity/night nurse who was used for just a few weeks after Archie’s birth to help settle him into a routine.

A permanent nanny was found but that hiring didn’t work out for unspecified reasons. "Like all new parents they want to find the best fit for their baby and family and the first full-time hiring just didn’t work out. I’m sure most mothers can appreciate that this sometimes happens," the source said.

"The couple have found a new nanny now and things seem to be working out well."

It is understood that the new nanny, who has been described as a "godsend", does not hold a full-time, live-in position at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but is working with the couple as and when needed.

It is expected, however, that she will travel with Harry and Meghan when they fly to Africa for their first official tour as a family of three next month.

Meghan plans to base herself in Cape Town for the majority of the trip as Harry undertakes work involving conservation projects in Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

They will then reunite in Johannesburg to conclude the tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge publicly named their nanny, Maria Borrallo, whom they first employed in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old. She is still working for the family, looking after Charlotte and Louis.

There has been no comment from Buckingham Palace about their new nanny on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

