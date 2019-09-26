Duchess Meghan donated some of her son Archie's old clothes to the Mothers2Mothers charity when she visited the non-profit on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old former actress spent time with women from the Mothers2Mothers organisation in Cape Town and before she left, she handed over a bag of garments previously worn by four-month-old Archie and some of her friends' children so they could be used again.
She said: "It's so important we're able to share what's worked for our family and know that we're all in this together with each other. So we wanted to share something from our home to each of yours."