WATCH: Meghan reads ‘Duck Rabbit’ to Archie and it's simply adorable

In the video, which was filmed by Harry, Meghan reads ‘Duck Rabbit’.

Meghan starts by saying, "For our Save with Stories we are going to read ‘Duck Rabbit’", while Archie looks at the book cover and opens it. Meghan says, "Good job. Hey look, a duck! That's not a duck that's a rabbit". To celebrate their son turning one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of their son Archie.





While Archie giggles and Meghan turns the page, she continues to read to him expressively. "Are you kidding me its totally a duck, its for sure a rabbit", she reads.





The Duchess then asks Archie whats on the next page and again he helps her turn the page.





Watch below:







