Prince Harry wished his father Prince Charles on his birthday and posted a previously unseen photo of the two with the Duke of Sussex's son Archie on the social media. Picture: IANS

WATCH: Meghan reads ‘Duck Rabbit’ to Archie and it's simply adorable

By Liam Karabo Joyce

To celebrate their son turning one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of their son Archie. 

In the video, which was filmed by Harry, Meghan reads ‘Duck Rabbit’. 

Meghan starts by saying, "For our Save with Stories we are going to read ‘Duck Rabbit’", while Archie looks at the book cover and opens it. Meghan says, "Good job. Hey look, a duck! That's not a duck that's a rabbit". 

While Archie giggles and Meghan turns the page, she continues to read to him expressively. "Are you kidding me its totally a duck, its for sure a rabbit", she reads. 

The Duchess then asks Archie whats on the next page and again he helps her turn the page. 

Watch below:  

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

Save With Stories is a campaign by the charity Save The Children to help millions of children left in difficult circumstances due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In the US there are concerns that millions of children are going hungry because the schools where they would normally get most of their food from have been forced to close.  


The campaign encourages people to read stories to their children and share them on Instagram and Facebook in the hope people will donate.  

This is only the third time we have seen video of Harry and Meghan’s little boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor since his birth in the UK in 2019. 


He remains seventh in line to the throne, even though the Sussexes are not full time royals anymore. 

The Royal Family wished Archie in a sweet tweet.
