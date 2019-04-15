The Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the National Theatre in London. Picture: AP

In a world exclusive, the Daily Mail have managed to get their hands on intimate photographs of the Duchess of Sussex hours after being born. The series of photographs includes Meghan with her mom Doria in her hospital room after being born on August 4, 1981. Others show her at various milestones of her early life.

More than 30 photos have been uncovered by her uncle Joseph Johnson, who gave exclusive access to the Daily Mail.

The images give an intimate look into the life of the new royal, just weeks before she is due to give birth.

"I think this is a good time for the world to see the other side of Meghan's family - the positive side, not the degenerative side - and for them to be part of her story," Johnson told the Daily Mail, alluding to the constant scandal surrounding her paternal relatives, including her father and half-brother and sister.

