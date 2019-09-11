Today, Jackson is four months old and thriving with Mills. Picture: YouTube.com

"I knew I wanted to be a mother, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to adopt," explained Houston nurse Claire Mills (25) on her urge to be a mother. Mills was part of a team that helped deliver a little baby boy via an emergency C-section. "He felt so familiar to me," was her reaction when she locked eyes with him.

According to Good Morning America, it was her second week working at Houston Methodist Medical Center. At the time, she had never given adoption any thought.

After finding out that the biological mother couldn't parent him, she thought: "What are the logistics and how do I do this the right way?"

For the next three weeks, Mills held little Jackson and fed him as often as she could. But as fate would have it, Jackson was discharged from hospital and returned to his mother.

"I was so hurt, I cried, but I called the social worker and asked if there was anything I could do to help support the mom," she told GMA.

Not long after, the biological mother made contact with her.

Today, Jackson is four months old and thriving with Mills. "He's the best baby ever. I got so lucky," she beamed.