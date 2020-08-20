WATCH: Only 10 weeks old, baby responds when mom says ’I love you’
Every new parent wants to treasure those special milestone moments by having the camera ready at the go.
But when grandmother Lara Skadsen filmed her daughter saying “I love you” to her 10-week-old son Ronan, his response was priceless.
While sitting in his mother Keisa Cameron’s lap, little Ronan appeared to say the words back to her, and Skadsen was there to film the entire exchange.
For a baby at only 10 weeks old, the garbled jumble of words he said back sounded uncanny.
When Skadsen shared the video with her TikTok followers, many thought the same.
@energyrising
Grandson is a genius! Watch!! ##babiesoftictok ##iloveu ##fyp♬ original sound - energyrising
Captioning the video: “Grandson is a genius! Watch!”, her daughter Keisa can be heard saying “Oh my God” after hearing Ronan “repeat” the words after her.
According to webMD, babies should be cooing gently at three months.
At six months they start responding to the sound of their own names and start babbling with "ba“ or ”da“ sounds.
By nine months, they start understanding basic words and start forming smaller words with their mouths.
As for baby Ronan, let’s see if grandma Lara posts any more of his genius moves on TikTok.