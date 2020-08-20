WATCH: Only 10 weeks old, baby responds when mom says ’I love you’

Every new parent wants to treasure those special milestone moments by having the camera ready at the go.

But when grandmother Lara Skadsen filmed her daughter saying “I love you” to her 10-week-old son Ronan, his response was priceless.

While sitting in his mother Keisa Cameron’s lap, little Ronan appeared to say the words back to her, and Skadsen was there to film the entire exchange.

For a baby at only 10 weeks old, the garbled jumble of words he said back sounded uncanny.

When Skadsen shared the video with her TikTok followers, many thought the same.