WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares first video of her son August

Princess Eugenie has shared the first video of her baby son August. Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York - shared footage of her four-month old tot for the first time.

In the clip August is seen playing with his toy shark and Eugenie captioned the video: "It's World Oceans Day, a day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creates in it. A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives, and a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks." Last month, Eugenie shared the first photos of her young son to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE || Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenieofyork)

She shared three snaps to mark Jack's 34th birthday – his first since the couple became parents to August Philip Hawke in February. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) Jack was pictured holding his son to his chest with August's personalised cardigan on show, while he beamed at the camera in the second picture. The final snap saw him pictured walking in the countryside.

Eugenie captioned the Instagram post: "You are exceptional. Happy Birthday my love." The couple revealed their son's name shortly after they welcomed him into the world earlier this year. Eugenie shared a picture of her and Jack together with August on Instagram at the time, writing: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ "[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy." August's middle name Philip is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away just two months after his birth.