WATCH: Sbahle’s reaction to new kicks will melt your heart

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and this is evident with Sbahle Mzizi, Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka's daughter. The two-year-old captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans the moment she stepped into the limelight. With just has over 21k YouTube subscribers and just under 550k followers on Instagram, the tot is already a social media sensation. This week, Ntando Duma shared an adorable video clip of Sbahle unwrapping her new sneakers and her reaction was heartwarming. It seems mother and daughter are already in the celebratory mood as Sbahle gets ready for her third birthday celebration in a week's time.

Sitting comfortably on the couch, Sbahle is wearing the biggest smile, as she waits in anticipation for her mother to bring out the surprise - a pair Jordan sneakers .

The elated Sbahle responded by saying: “It’s time to unbox”. As soon as she saw her sneakers, she shouted:” Oh my gosh, thank you, mommy…”

Then she saw the hoodie and kissed her mother, saying "thank you" again in one of the cutest moment ever.

See the video below, which Duma captioned: “I got @sbahlemzizi the shoes she’s always wanted and more! And this was her reaction 😂♥️”

I got Sbahle the shoes she’s always wanted and more! And this was her reaction 😂♥️



Please check out the full clip on her YouTube channel



Nansi Link, thanks guys.https://t.co/SKiXRNKcwG pic.twitter.com/Ns2l70COXI — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 17, 2020

Below are some of the reactions from Instagram.

“These damn onions again!!” commented Nandi Madida.

“I’m not crying 😭 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” added Terry Pheto.

“Uuugh I actually can’t! She is everything of adorbs 😩😭🥰” said Nambitha Ben Mazwi.

Twitter can't get enough of this video, it's no wonder Sbahle toppied the trend list.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sbahle is literally the cutest baby and Ntando is raising her so well🥺😭 Yho baby fever is knocking on my door😭 — Luu✨ (@LundiMali) June 17, 2020

Did you guys see how Sbahle was like “thank you mommy” and then leaned in for a kiss🥺❤️my heart melted — a tired black woman (@tshegothevoice) June 17, 2020