Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits Oxford. Picture: Reuters

London - He may be getting plenty of cuddles at home with his newborn son, Archie. But that certainly didn’t stop the Duke of Sussex dishing out hugs aplenty as he visited a children’s hospital in Oxford on Tuesday.

And he admitted that even though Archie had kept him up most of the previous night, he already couldn’t imagine life without his little boy.

Harry was speaking on his second day of public engagements since Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born last Monday.

When he arrived at Oxford Children’s Hospital, 13-year-old Daisy Wingrove – a former patient – gave him a teddy bear before they went on to meet patients and their families.

He also chatted to Amy Scullard, whose son Emmett, three, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was two. She was holding her ten-week-old daughter Ida and immediately struck up a conversation about Harry’s son.

Scullard, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said: "He said he’s getting used to the baby. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son."

The prince gave another mother, Sally Wade, a hug after an emotional conversation about her daughter’s cancer. Wade, 47, said Georgia, five, had been diagnosed with a kidney tumour seven weeks ago.

She said the prince was "so sympathetic and lovely it made me want to cry".

Wade, a nurse from Henley, Oxfordshire, also asked after Archie. "I said, 'You must be totally in love with him'. He said, 'Yes, I am'." On Tuesday Archie finally got to meet his uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who visited him at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

But he’ll have to wait a little longer to meet his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were not in attendance.

