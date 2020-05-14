LifestyleFamilyBaby
WATCH: Someone please give this baby his own cooking show

Baby chef Kobe is taking the internet by storm. The budding food blogger may be just a toddler but his online antics has set him up for greater things. 

Last week tweeps were blown away after a video of Kobe baking a pizza was posted online by @MSh3aib. Captioning the post "pizza in the making", the adorable video shows the amateur baker making a pizza from start to finish.

With the help of his mom, Kobe beats the dough into shape and adds his toppings - all of this while having a taste from time to time. But it's his adorable reaction to the camera that catapulted the video to viral status.

The video managed to rake up more than 4 million views and 159K likes. The success of the video even prompted the little chef to start his own Instagram account with a bio that reads: "Hi I’m Chef Kobe. I like to cook & eat."

Check out some more of his funny videos below:




