WATCH: The internet can't get enough of latest viral sensation 'Big Baby'

Who is Big Baby and how old is he? These are the questions that fans of latest TikTok sensation Big Baby want answered. Cute, cuddly and a whole lot of baby, the bouncing toddler has literally become an overnight sensation. If you haven't been following his escapades on social media, he's been keeping the masses entertained with his impressive football skills and impromptu dances moves. But it's his gigantic size that have many wondering his exact age. According to the New York Post, Big Baby's name is Gavin and is age three. "The hashtagged #countryboy resides on a Midwestern farm in the US with his 16-year-old brother Caleb and parents," the publication notes.

While his smooth looking head appears to be bald, his mom Kat has made it clear that Gavin actually has thin, reddish-blond hair that can look invisible online.

With a TikTok account (@kat.027) that has amassed more than 112 000 followers and 2.2 million likes in less than a month, Gavin's mom Kat came up with the idea to make her little boy famous after her original post went viral with more than 20 million views.

“I woke up on Sunday,” she told Buzzfeed, “and I said to my husband, ‘I’m going to make him famous - and it happened.’ ”

But like any other online sensation, Big Baby has attracted some mean comments and trolls. This doesn't seem to have phased Kat. "Everyone wants to make fun of him because he’s big. He’s just a big boy," she said.

With a birth weight of just over 3kg, Kat added that Gavin is perfectly healthy, and put his weight down to “big genetics in the family.”