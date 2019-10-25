If you ask any parent, they will tell you a few funny stories about how their children fought sleep.





Some children do not go to bed so easily. They fight sleep and get up again and again.



Whether the battle ensues at bedtime, overnight or for nap time, it is a common issue.





Commonly, over-tiredness is represented by intense eye rubbing, big type yawning, agitation, clenching fists, stretching limbs, or some may say that their child becomes hyper, clumsy or highly entertaining.





Experts say there are few things that you can do to make sure that your kids go to bed when they need to. From keeping a sleep routine and bathing them to u sing a dim or lamp light to help to enhance the sleepy hormone melatonin.





Indulging in plenty of physical and eye contact to help release relaxing hormones and allow the baby's body to accept that sleep time is coming and it’s not a bad thing.





