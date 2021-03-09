WATCH: This is how you put a baby to sleep, Mzansi style

If you think you have seen all with Gen Z mothers, think again. A hilarious video posted on Twitter by content curator and musician, Khanyisa Jaceni, is showing an innovative method used to put baby to sleep. The Twitter user is seen calming and rocking a baby to the lyrics of amapiano instead of singing a lullaby. If you are not familiar with amapiano, it’s a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. Many musical experts explain amapiano as a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths, airy pads and wide and percussive basslines.

In this entertaining video, with the caption “uMama we 2K”, referring to mothers who were born during or after the year 2000, the mother sings the popular song Ulazi by Mr JazziQ featuring Zuma, Mpura.

Funny thing is, this is usually me almost everyday around the house 😂 — Tshwanelo The Whore 🤠 (@tshwa_nelo) March 7, 2021

The clip quickly went viral as many locals headed to the comment section laughing at the funny video.

Another reason why piano will still be here — Tumelo Omo One 🤸🏿‍♀️🤸🏿‍♀️ (@tumeloditle) March 8, 2021

One social media user commented, “that baby not sleeping to that nonsense: ngeke (never)

Another one said, “I'm scared to see what this next generation raised by 2Ks is gonna be.”

Other one admitted to doing the same thing: “When I tell you this is me you’ll think I’m lying crying face my mom even gets irritated with me.”

Being a mom can be tiring and trying to calm the baby can be frustrating, anything that can help a baby sleep comfortably, is worth a try.

So, next time your baby is restless, belt out your favourite amapiano song.

Watch the video below: