The post has already gone viral on Twitter, and shows Luevanoz chuckling in the background, much to Valero's horror. Picture: Twitter

"Why did you do this? That's not funny," cries California mother Jasmin Aileen Valero after waking up from a nap to find that her baby daughter's head had been shaved. The young mother took a much-needed rest only to wake up to the sight of Baby Jazlyn with a bald head. According to the ABC News, Jazlyn's dad Joshua Luevanoz shaved the little girl's head while Valero was asleep.

The post has already gone viral on Twitter, and shows Luevanoz chuckling in the background, much to Valero's horror.

"The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in," Valero captioned her tweet. She later said: "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."