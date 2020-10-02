WATCH: This video of a mom teaching her baby sign language is everything

As parents we want to make sure our children have the best start in life. But this mom has gone above and beyond by teaching her baby American Sign Language (ASL)

Tabatha Marie has gained a steady following on Instagram by sharing her journey into motherhood with her more than 12.2K followers.

The young mom, who hails from Maryland in the US, has been teaching her toddler, Haven, how to use sign language, and it’s the most beautiful thing to see.

A few days ago, Marie posed a video to Instagram of herself showing Haven how to distinguish between shapes and colours using ASL.

Little Haven quickly cottoned on to the game and picked out the yellow ball when her mom asked her to show her where it was, causing Marie to clap in delight.