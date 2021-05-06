WATCH: Video of baby saying ’mama’ goes viral but not for the reason you may think

Babies are at their most adorable when learning to string their first words together.

They may not always get it right, which sometimes leads to moments of comedic error and outbursts of laughter.

Chances are the first word they get right is “mama”, music to any parent’s ears.

But for Maiken Woll Eide from Chicago, when her sixteen-month-old son Aiden James mouthed the word for the very first time, it elicited quite the reaction from his parents.

Luckily, Woll Eide was on hand to record the entire interaction.

While sitting on his father’s lap, AJ, as he is affectionately known, was asked by his mother if he can say “mama”.

The sound that came from the tot’s mouth even surprised Woll Eide and her husband Julian Brophy.

Little AJ pronounced the word in a growl that Eide described as sounding “almost demonic”, she told abc7chicago.com.

The two broke out in giggles at their son’s first attempt.

But here’s the thing – he pronounced it several more times in the same tone before nonchalantly returning to eating his berries.

“We laughed so hard, and he’s still saying ”mama“ like that,” Eide told the broadcaster.

She says AJ has been babbling around the house recently, and he’s also learning how to say “papa”.

So stay tuned for part 2 of demonic baby sounds...