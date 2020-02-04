When Twitter user @grootm4n posted a video to the micro blogging website of what appears to be he and his baby, it managed to rake up more than 109K views in a matter of days.
Posting the tweet with the caption: "When you finally try catch a nap after a hard day at work, but you father is an idiot," the video opens with a baby boy about to fall asleep on his dad's shoulder. The cutest part is watching the little baba about to doze off.
Any parent knows that getting a baby to sleep is a struggle, but this cutie pie looks like he lives for the nap. His dad, however, has other plans.
Just when the baby puts his head down to get some shut eye, his father shouts "woza" while watching TV. The little boy, in his confusion, is instantly frightened awake.