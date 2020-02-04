WATCH: Video of dad interrupting baby's sleep goes viral, but Twitter is divided









Any parent knows that getting a baby to sleep is a struggle, but this cutie pie looks like he lives for the nap. Picture: Needpix When Twitter user @grootm4n posted a video to the micro blogging website of what appears to be he and his baby, it managed to rake up more than 109K views in a matter of days. Posting the tweet with the caption: "When you finally try catch a nap after a hard day at work, but you father is an idiot," the video opens with a baby boy about to fall asleep on his dad's shoulder. The cutest part is watching the little baba about to doze off. Any parent knows that getting a baby to sleep is a struggle, but this cutie pie looks like he lives for the nap. His dad, however, has other plans. Just when the baby puts his head down to get some shut eye, his father shouts "woza" while watching TV. The little boy, in his confusion, is instantly frightened awake.

When you finally try catch a nap after a hard day at work, but you father is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/dpFQBSHfGq — underrated (@grootm4n) February 1, 2020

A woman is pictured walking past in the background and doesn't look impressed with the dad's antics. But the father continues to scare the little bunny awake the second time.

The video was obviously uploaded for its comedic timing, and some users commended the dad's sense of humour. But others were not having it. Suffice to say, social media was divided on the issue.

I’m sorry to everyone who finds this funny but this is not cool.

There’s a lot going wrong here;

If you’re playing a game with a child; a child should laugh.

A child needs sleep like he needs food

This one is going to jump out and cry everytime he feels sleepy.

Poor child — Izinyane'Lengezengeze (@Luya_Ntanda) February 2, 2020





But this guy is just babysitting and enjoying it. Y do we always look for shit where there’s none. He’s a present Dad helping the mother there in the background by playing with the child and bonding while she probly does her house chores. — Orifha Nemakundani (@ONemakundani) February 2, 2020





This torture and serious child abuse I dont find this funny at all — Forgiver (@nqobzitha_makh) February 1, 2020





I like the fact that the fathers is present. He is playing with his child .remember they use to throw us in the air and catch us again. And we turn out fine.I am selling a sense of humor,wanna buy?😄😄😄😄😄 — Bruno Bongani (@Mapankola) February 2, 2020





🤣 🤣 @DjMaphorisa you see things you did. Now this child has to suffer. — Mxolisi Mashiloane (@Mxoza1) February 1, 2020



