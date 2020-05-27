WATCH: We can't stop laughing at this baby who gatecrashed his siblings' dance challenge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Wearing nothing but sneakers, a denim jacket and nappy, this toddler busted out his best moves when gatecrashing his brother and sister's TikTok video, and now the internet can't get enough of it. The video, which was posted by a New Orleans family that goes by @Forbes_Gang, begins with two primary school-age children doing the #RenegadeChallenge, a popular TikTok dance challenge, the Daily Mail reported. A few seconds in, their youngest brother walks into frame to steal the show, dancing in his Nikes and a nappy. Little Kyng Blanchard then proceeds to start dancing up and down while trying to imitate his older siblings. What makes the video even more adorable is Kyng's serious facial expression and his lack of pants.

The video has since gone viral, with many celebrities commenting on it.

"How many of y'all are that baby in the middle? All dressed up on top, no pants, and hyped for your zoom meetings? Um... that would be me!" wrote US actress Octavia Spencer, who also re-posted the video on her own Instagram page.

"Baby with a jean jacket & diapers is a BOSS!" commented TV personality Mario Lopez.

According to the Daily Mail, the #RenegadeChallenge was invented by a Georgia teen named Jalaiah Harmon in 2019.

The reason behind its controversy was because few people attributed Harmon for creating it, even after it went viral on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Fortunately, Harmon was recognised as the creator after the New York Times profiled the 14-year-old.