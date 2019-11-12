SA-born doctor Dr Ryan Coetzee is at it again. In July last year, he became an online sensation after a video of him singing to a young patient went viral.
Now, another video has surfaced of him belting out Nat King Cole hit ‘Unforgettable’ to a baby as he draws blood using a syringe.
Coetzee has since moved to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, Scotland, which serves patients from the local area as well providing specialist services to patients from across the Highland area.
In the video, the baby who has Down’s Syndrome, is seen lying on her back while he sings to her. "This is something so special!" the baby's mother wrote while sharing the video to Facebook and expressing her gratitude to Coetzee.