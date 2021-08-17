WATCH: What trickery is this? Minnie Dlamini-Jones upgrades baby Netha’s car seat and it’s just ’wow’

Baby car seats have come a long way. No longer the clunky contraptions that fit into the back seat, these are designer concepts that resemble something you would find in a luxury car ... or spaceship. South African television personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently upgraded her baba’s car seat and we found ourselves in awe of the luxuriousness of it all.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of one said that she replaced his old one with the Chelino Baby Sirona Z, alongside a video of the car seat morphing into something that resembles a business class seat on a flight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

According to the Chelino Baby official website, the car seat retails for R11 000. So, what does R11K get you? For starters, the “design, safety and functionality are at the heart of innovation at CYBEX”.

“The Base Z is the secure and variable base unit for the new CYBEX Z-Line Modular System, which offers maximum protection as well as comfortable, flexible use,” says the website.