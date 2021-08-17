WATCH: What trickery is this? Minnie Dlamini-Jones upgrades baby Netha’s car seat and it’s just ’wow’
Share this article:
Baby car seats have come a long way. No longer the clunky contraptions that fit into the back seat, these are designer concepts that resemble something you would find in a luxury car ... or spaceship.
South African television personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently upgraded her baba’s car seat and we found ourselves in awe of the luxuriousness of it all.
Taking to Instagram, the mom of one said that she replaced his old one with the Chelino Baby Sirona Z, alongside a video of the car seat morphing into something that resembles a business class seat on a flight.
According to the Chelino Baby official website, the car seat retails for R11 000.
So, what does R11K get you?
For starters, the “design, safety and functionality are at the heart of innovation at CYBEX”.
“The Base Z is the secure and variable base unit for the new CYBEX Z-Line Modular System, which offers maximum protection as well as comfortable, flexible use,” says the website.
But wait, there’s more – this is no ordinary baby car seat, it swivels.
“The unique, innovative rotation mechanism of the Base Z allows the car seat to be swivelled to the side of the car door for easier entry and exit.”
When it comes to Baby Netha, Dlamini-Jones spares no expense. In March this year, she took Netha to the beach for the first time in his Cybex Jewels Of Nature pram, which can retail anywhere between R6 500 and R7 000.