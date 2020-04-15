What's that you say, Amy? Your son's name sounds like 'genital'?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Amy Schumer has changed her son’s middle name after realising it sounded like “genital”. The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress originally named her son - who celebrates his first birthday next month - Gene Attell, but after discovering the moniker could be misheard as “genital”, she’s decided to change it to Gene David. Speaking on the ‘Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith’ podcast, Amy - who has her son with her husband Chris Fischer - said: “Our baby’s name is officially changed. It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’ ” And podcast guest Claudia O’Doherty admitted her mother realised the naming disaster almost immediately. She said: “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital. And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Amy, 38, has been undergoing IVF treatment in order to have a second child with her husband, and recently said she feels “empowered” after sharing her journey online.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported.

"So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally gruelling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. (sic)"