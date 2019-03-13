Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts with a child, during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington. Picture: AP

The Duchess of Cambridge shared some rare insight into the private life of her family while visiting a children's centre in south London. Kate can often be seen sharing in the excitement and appears more at home and relaxed while chatting to kids. On this particular visit, she revealed how her youngest Prince Louis is now taking his first steps.

Dressed casually in a lilac Gucci shirt and high waisted black trousers, she chatted to staff at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. She was overheard telling parents how Louis is “bombing around” on his baby walker.

The mom of three also said one of her favourite things in life is getting hugs from her children, royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted.

On a previous royal engagement she encouraged young people to switch off from the online world and focus on their true talents. While visiting Alperton Community School in north London, she was asked what makes her happy. She opened her black clutch bag and teased: "I’ve got something. It’s not very big. Do you want to see it?" and produced a picture of her family.