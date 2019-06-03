The newborn’s parents suspect the bright tips will fade and Daisy will end up with blonde or mousy brown hair. Picture: Website screenshot www.dailymail.co.uk

London - Sporting ruffled dark hair with bright blonde streaks is a style that few have dared try besides David Beckham. But baby Daisy Evans stunned her parents when she was born this month with locks naturally styled like the footballer’s memorable "frosted tips" look.

The photo shows the 12-day-old’s blonde "highlights", which the now-retired sportsman used to flaunt in the noughties. "She really looks like him," said her mother Charlotte, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. "She’s my own little David Beckham, bless her.

"There were midwives coming up from other floors who would say, 'This is the baby everyone has been talking about...' "

Although the mother-of-four, 30, and husband Lewis, 33, suspected Daisy would have some hair after seeing a pregnancy scan, it was not until hours after she was born that her striking barnet was noticed. None of her siblings were born with highlights, but Evans said that her own brother’s hair was blond-tipped at birth.

The newborn’s parents suspect the bright tips will fade and Daisy will end up with blonde or mousy brown hair.

