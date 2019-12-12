The three-week-old little munchkin has now become an overnight online sensation after a photo shoot of her went viral. Picture: Instagram screenshot

Baby Luna looks like she doesn't have lots to smile about. The three-week-old little munchkin has now become an overnight online sensation after a photo shoot of her went viral. In the pictures, she can be seen staring straight ahead at the camera, and doesn't look the least bit impressed.

While talking to the New York Post, Ohio-based photographer Justine Tuhy said: “This was most definitely one of the funnier newborn sessions I have ever had." After sharing the pictures to Facebook, her post went viral.

And apparently, Luna Musa has a thing for mean mugging. “She’s been mean mugging since day one,” her father Christian Musa told ABC News.

“She wasn’t impressed with this whole newborn photo session thing,” wrote Tuhy when posting one of the pictures to Instagram.