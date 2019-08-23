This is the moment a young mother was forced to breastfeed her son sitting on a "filthy" train floor because passengers would not give up their seats. Picture: www.mirror.co.uk screenshot

London - This is the moment a young mother was forced to breastfeed her son sitting on a "filthy" train floor because passengers would not give up their seats. Sophie Molineux, 22, was photographed by her partner as she fed their one-year-old son Chester hemmed in between the train door and her pushchair.

She and Rob Moore, 25, a chef, had to stand for their half-hour trip and were astonished when none of their "inconsiderate" fellow travellers offered a seat.

They took turns to hold Chester and, when he became hungry, Molineux said she had no choice but to sit on the floor. "I was so shocked," she said. "There were around 50 people in the carriage and not one moved, even those in the priority seats meant for passengers who need to sit."

Some even went to the toilet and back giving her "blank expressions so they didn’t have to give up their seat".

She added: "I’d rather not sit on the dirty floor of a moving train breastfeeding but I didn’t really have much choice."

