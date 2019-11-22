London - The first "designer baby" conceived using a controversial screening technique is expected to be born next year.
An embryo has been implanted into a surrogate using IVF by US firm Genomic Prediction.
Nathan Treff, chief scientific officer at the New Jersey firm, told the Mail "there is now a pregnancy confirmed" and it is hoped the baby will be born in 2020.
It is understood the parents are a male couple in the US, who are having the baby using a surrogate mother.
The embryo has been selected through genetic sequencing to have a reduced risk of 11 diseases, including several types of cancer and diabetes. While such a test would be illegal in the UK, Genomic Prediction said it intends to apply for a licence with the watchdog Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.