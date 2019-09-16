After successfully undergoing IVF treatment, Mangayamma gave birth to two healthy girls. Picture: YouTube.com

Barely a week after giving birth to twins, the world's oldest mother, 74, is in intensive care. Indian couple Erramatti Mangayamma and her husband Raja Rao, 78, successfully delivered two healthy babies on September 5 after struggling for 57 years to have children naturally.

After successfully undergoing IVF treatment, Mangayamma gave birth to two healthy girls. “Due to the grace of God and doctors, I am the proud father of two baby girls,” Rao said hours after his wife was hailed as the world’s oldest new mother.

But days after the birth, Rao collapsed with a suspected heart attack and was rushed to hospital in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Yahoo News reported.

Mangayamma also remains in intensive care following the birth.

The twins are said to be doing well, but have yet to be named and are staying with the couple’s relatives.

According to reports, Mangayamma fell pregnant in January after undergoing IVF treatment. Doctors used donor eggs and fertilised them with her husband’s sperm.