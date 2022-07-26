Yep, you guessed right - Nick Cannon just welcomed baby No. 8

Nick Cannon's eighth child has been born. The 'Masked Singer' presenter - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, Golden, five, 19-month-old Powerful Queen, and 13-month-old twins Zion and Zillion from previous relationships, and also had another son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer aged just five months last December - and Bre Tiesi have welcomed a son into the world after the 31-year-old beauty had an "all natural unmedicated home birth".

Tiesi wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a series of photos from her labour, including one of her and Nick cradling their son after his birth: "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. [blue heart emoji] I can’t believe he’s here [hug emoji] (sic)" The model had documented her entire labour and delivery in a new vlog in the hope it helps others considering a similar type of birthing process.

She added: "The vlog of my birth is now LIVE on my YouTube. I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labour, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing. It’s Real RAW and I hope It helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth.(sic)" Cannon recently admitted it is "safe to bet" on him having more children this year, following speculation he's also the father of Abby De La Rosa's unborn baby after previously having his youngest twins with her. Cannon was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

The 41-year-old star was further pressed on the subject as Nischelle mentioned Tiesi's pregnancy would mark his eighth child. Cannon said: "Okay, I'm watching your math. What else you got?" His co-host then mentioned Abby, who previously teased she may be expecting twins again, and wondered what the odds would be if she placed the over/under at three.

