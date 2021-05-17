Zikhona Sodlaka shares her thoughts on breastfeeding in public, encouraging other moms to do the same

Breastfeeding in public is continuing to be a hot topic among new mothers and those who frown upon it.

New mom and actress Zikhona Sodlaka has called out all those who think mothers should not breastfeed in public.

In an Instagram post with a sign saying, “people want to see your boobs until you’re feeding a baby – then it’s considered indecent.”

The star went on to share her thoughts on that: “Here's what's not going to happen, my baby and everybody else's baby who feeds from the breast is not going to go hungry because of the strange comments made when a woman decides to feed her child.”

To those who felt uncomfortable about nursing mothers, Sodlaka said: “If it is uncomfortable for you to look at a feeding baby that needs to grow, then perhaps you cover your eyes or you get up and you walk away.

“I don't want to talk about how strange it is to not want to see a child feeding because we all know that in the beginning of your life you too had to suckle from your mother's breast.”

One of her followers weighed in on the conversation: “I've always said that breasts are overly sexualised. How can they be acceptable in any other case except to perform their primary function which is nursing? The concept still baffles me, no ways. Anyway, congratulations on the birth of your little one, all the best on your journey of motherhood.”

Another follower shared her experience: “Even animals don’t behave that way when a female animal breastfeeds their child but we so-called intelligent humans find it disgusting. It is so sad, especially when you're in a restaurant and your baby wants to feed.”

While another said: “They must also cover up when drinking their cool drink, I used to whip it out at the centre of a busy mall and I have quite the rack.”