Mini packets of nuts, dried fruit, biscuits to individual wrapped muffins and juice are bought in large quantities by parents anxious to ensure their little one's lunch box is perfect.

The intention is always well meaning: healthy, nutritious snacks for the child and swift, daily packing for the parent.

However, lunch boxes will be apart of your child's life for many years, and it's a good a time as any to ensure that you're taking an eco-friendly (often cost saving approach) to lunch.

Invest in a steady lunch box with multiple compartments. Avoid lunch bags or re-use them.

Bento box from Yuppiechef.com, R279, enables moms to buy bulk and pack small quantities daily.





Buy snacks in bulk and dish out daily. Be sure to pack the correct portion - generous helpings are well meaning but will land up in the bin if it's too much for your child to eat during lunchbreak.

Invest in bamboo straws and in water bottles that are safe and re-usable.