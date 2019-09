Cape Town's first LEGO store opens at Canal Walk







Cape Town’s first LEGO store opens today. Picture: Supplied. Build it and they will come - the first LEGO Store in Cape Town opened it doors on Friday.

Right at home in Canal Walk Shopping Centre, this is the only the third LEGO store in South Africa - the other two are in Johannesburg.

The iconic bright yellow bricks are just the start of the plastic building blocks on offer - this is where you’ll find Marvel and Disney LEGO sets that young and old will enjoy building.





Of course, you can buy these toys at any other toy retailers but at the LEGO Certified Stores there are a number of exclusive product offerings and installations.





The LEGO store highlights include:





Pick A Brick Wall – a custom-built fixture with round canisters, each filled with an assortment of LEGO bricks and elements that fans can purchase in set priced cups





Build a Minifigure Station – a large variety of parts and accessories that allows shoppers to create customised Minifigures





An augmented reality screen that helps shoppers visualise the contents of box sets, in 3D, before they purchase





And there is a local flavour in the window display at the Canal Walk store.





A locally-themed Cape Town mosaic, and a 3D model that captures the spirit of Bo-Kaap designed and built out of LEGO bricks by a local fan will capture your imagination.

A LEGO depiction of the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.

“LEGO bricks and sets have been popular among South Africans for decades, and we’re delighted at the rapid pace at which LEGO Certified Stores are opening across the country,” says Kristian Imhof, country manager for The LEGO Group in South Africa.





Durban is next on the list, with plans in an advanced stage to open a LEGO store in the Gateway Shopping Centre.





The Cape Town LEGO Certified Store is located in Shop 526 on the upper level at Canal Walk.