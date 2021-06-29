Cardi B says Kulture can't wait to become a big sister

Cardi B has revealed her two-year-old daughter Kulture can't wait for the family's impending arrival. The 28-year-old rapper surprised fans by revealing she is expecting her second child while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Cardi took to the stage for their performance of “Type S***” while wearing a bejewelled bodysuit, which featured a cut-out to show off her baby bump. The “WAP” hitmaker also took to Instagram to confirm her pregnancy. She posted: "#2! [heart emoji] @offsetyrn. "

I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tf1Pl5cDem — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2021 Offset commented: "God is good." And, after the event, Cardi was asked by TMZ if her two-year-old daughter is looking forward to becoming an older sibling to the couple's unborn baby boy or girl, to which she simply replied: "Yes." It's not the first time Cardi has announced she is pregnant on TV.

In April 2018, the “I Like It” hitmaker revealed she was expecting Kulture while performing on “Saturday Night Live”. She and Offset welcomed the little one into the world in July that year.

Cardi is also stepmother to his three other children, son Jordan, 11, daughter Kalea, six, and six-year-old son Kody from previous relationships. And earlier this month, the Migos rapper, 29, praised the way his wife treats his own children with as much love and respect as their daughter. He said: "She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That's how it usually goes.