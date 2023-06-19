Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama appreciates him for being a great father to their son

On Father’s Day (June 18), Thobeka Majozi took to Instagram to wish the father of her child well on his special day. The mother of one opened up about how Cassper Nyovest is such a wonderful father to their son, Khotso.

Sharing a compilation video of Cassper with their son, Majozi wrote the sweetest message. She wrote: “I always knew you were a smart man when you made a baby with me. Great calculations. Lol. Khotso’s father, a vulnerable side of you I’m so privileged to witness. Happy Father’s Day. “I know how hard and demanding it can get having to show up as your best self in public and at home. Thank you for holding your family down, we love you.”

The award-winning musician was so happy he responded by thanking her for making him a father. “I can’t get over that first line, I need to gather myself. Hahaha! Yoh but you’re hectic BM. I love you for life and you know that. Thank you for making me a Pops and raising our son so well. “Every time I see him I learn something about him and about myself. It’s the most amazing feeling in the world.”

He also posted a video of his best moments with his cute toddler. Meanwhile, Khuli Chana also celebrated Father’s Day by sharing pictures of his baby boy with Lamiez Holworthy. He said growing up without a father pushed him to be a better dad to his children.

“To Leano Laone and Nia Lefika, YOU are my pride and joy. I LOVE YOU❤️When you grow up a fatherless son, in many ways you have to raise yourself. “There is no intimate model of who you want to become, so you’re always guessing, because no one tells you what looks good on you, how to carry yourself, or provides approval. “Boys who grow up in homes with absent fathers search the hardest to figure out what it means to be a man. I am true testament that GOD IS A FATHER TO THE FATHERLESS.