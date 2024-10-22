Donovan Goliath and wife Davina welcome their second child

Comedian Donovan Goliath and his wife, Davina, are on cloud nine as they announce the birth of their second child, a beautiful baby girl named Scarlett Hazel Goliath. Born on October 14, Scarlett joins the growing Goliath family, making them a party of four.

The couple, known for keeping fans in the loop with their milestones, shared an adorable picture of their newborn on social media. Their sweet caption read: "Scarlett Hazel Goliath 💞🌸 14-10-24. We love you. Our hearts have expanded. Thank you for making us a family of four." The Goliaths, who tied the knot in 2021, have embraced parenthood with open arms. Their first daughter was born in August 2021, and now, little Scarlett is the latest addition to their growing family.