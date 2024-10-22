Donovan Goliath and wife Davina welcome their second child

Comedian Donovan Goliath and his wife, Davina, are on cloud nine as they announce the birth of their second child, a beautiful baby girl named Scarlett Hazel Goliath.
Born on October 14, Scarlett joins the growing Goliath family, making them a party of four.
The couple, known for keeping fans in the loop with their milestones, shared an adorable picture of their newborn on social media.
Their sweet caption read: "Scarlett Hazel Goliath 💞🌸 14-10-24. We love you. Our hearts have expanded. Thank you for making us a family of four."
The Goliaths, who tied the knot in 2021, have embraced parenthood with open arms. Their first daughter was born in August 2021, and now, little Scarlett is the latest addition to their growing family.
Donovan and Davina's fans have been following their journey, from marriage to parenthood, and this latest news has them beaming with joy for the couple.
On Monday, October 21, Davina took to Instagram to celebrate Scarlett’s one-week anniversary with an adorable video that will definitely give some people baby fever.
In her post, she reflected on the emotional roller-coaster of the past week, writing: “1 week of Scarlett. And it’s been all kinds of gentle, loving, and emotional. But good kind of emotional.”
Donovan, while known for his hilarious stand-up and sharp wit, clearly treasures his role as a father. With two daughters, we’re sure his home is filled with laughter, love and plenty of dad jokes.