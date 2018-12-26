Ever milked a cow? Flag Animal farm has a range of fun and educational activities kids will love. Picture: File photo

Durban has an array of fun and festive family activities to enjoy throughout your December holiday. Here are a few to tick off the bucket list:



1. Ride a pony





Go for a pony ride at Flag Animal Farm. Prices start at R12 per ride, contact 063 018 1518 for inquiries.





2. Milk a cow





From 12 to 2pm daily at Flag Animal Farm there is a session that involves singing, dancing and learning as kids get to watch a demonstration of how to milk a cow and bottle feed orphaned goats - then try it out for themselves. Shows are free after paying the R48 entrance fee. Contact 063 018 1518 for inquiries.





3. Meet a wolf





In South Africa, wolf encounters are almost non existent, unless you visit Flag Animal Farm. At 11am and 3.45pm, families get to interact with a wolf, hear it howl and learn more about these magnificent animals. Shows are free after paying the R48 entrance fee. Contact 063 018 1518 for inquiries.





4. Watch a movie under the stars





Families are invited to watch a movie under the stars at 6.30pm at Ballito Junction Mall on the upper level astro turf. On December 27, Moana, will be screened. Entrance is free.





5. Watch a puppet show





On Jan 2, 4 and 6 kids are invited to watch free ‘Under the Sea’ themed puppet shows from 3-4pm at the upper level astroturf of Ballito Junction Mall.





6. Have a meal inside a renovated shipping container





Freedom Café in Greyville has been fashioned from a bright red container, and is an example of what can be done with some creativity to produce a very different dining venue. Known for their coffee delicious and breakfast, stopping by is a must. Contact 031 309 4453 for more.





7. Visit an indoor market





The Market at Ballito Lifestyle Centre brings a whole new food and shopping experience to the Dolphin Coast. From freshly baked pastries and breads, to sushi made right before your eyes, all stalls it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on locally grown and created food items for onsite eating, as well as to take home. Visit http://www.ballitolifestylecentre.co.za/ for more.





8. Go on a gondola ride





Go for a Gondola Boat Ride on the Durban Point Waterfront Canal. The Sweets In A Bottle ride allows kids to hunt for a floating bottle of sweets as they venture along the canal. Day rides are from 10:30am-5.45pm for 15 minutes at R60 pp or 30 minutes at R120 pp. For the Sweets In a bottle ride it is R280 per couple including 1 bottle of sweets. Email [email protected] for bookings.





9. Visit the I Heart Market





This market is held on the lawns outside of the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the first Saturday of the month from 9am - 2pm. From handmade crafts, toys and clothing to local cuisine, there’s nothing better than wandering through their stalls on a Saturday morning. Visit www.facebook.com/iheartmarket/ to learn more.





10. Attend a CROW Open Day





CROW’s Open Days take place on the last Sunday of every month from 11am to 1pm. Gates open at 10:45am and the entrance fee is R25 per adult and R10 per child (under 12 years). Visit crowkzn.co.za/open-days/ for more.







