Father’s Day is on Sunday and if you still don’t know what gift to get your dad then is for you. There are so many different options out there making it hard to sometimes pick the perfect one.

However if you can identify what kind of dad yours is, that could make gift shopping so much easier. Here’s a list of Father's Day gift ideas for different types of dads to help you find the perfect present. The outdoorsy dad If your dad loves spending time in nature, consider getting him a new set of camping gear, hiking boots, or a new backpack.

You could also plan a camping trip or hike together to create lasting memories. If your dad is the outdoorsy type then consider buying him a new backpack. Picture: Christopher Burns / Unsplash The tech-savvy dad For the dad who loves all things tech, consider getting him the latest gadget or device, such as a smartwatch, the latest headphones, a tablet, or a virtual reality headset. The foodie dad If your dad is a food lover, consider getting him a gourmet cooking class, a set of high-quality cookware, or a subscription to a food delivery service.

You could also plan a special dinner at his favourite restaurant or cook him a homemade meal. The foodie dad would love a new set of cookware. Picture: Jason Briscoe / Unsplash The sports fan dad For the dad who can’t get enough of sports, consider getting him tickets to a game, a jersey from his favourite team, or a sports-themed gift basket. The DIY dad If your dad loves working with his hands, consider getting him a new set of tools or a DIY project kit.