Get inspired by our Mother’s Day gift guide

Using the insight gleaned from mothers, we have compiled a list of some really novel gift ideas that will impress your mother. For The Traveller

Troika Business Hand Luggage Case - Polycarbonate - 36 Hours Trolley - 47cm (R2999 on Loot.co.za) This is the ideal luggage for a short trip away from the family. The Troika 36 Hours Trolley is the perfect companion for both business and pleasure trips. The integrated practical soft bag on the front of the trolley helps to organise your travel on the go e.g. documents, catalogues and mobile devices. Jabra Elite 3 Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds (R1504 on Loot.co.za)

The noise cancelling buds are brilliantly engineered to breathe new life into your music. Great calls and music wherever you go. Perfect for some peace and quiet while travelling. Beauty & Grooming Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum (R2598 on Loot.co.za)

This is an exceptional choice for daily wear. The tart note of black currant and the citrusy note of green mandarin open the fragrance. Sweet floral heart notes of rose and neroli are juxtaposed by the earthy notes of oakmoss and spicy patchouli. Chi Hair Care- BioSilk 1.5 Inch Titanium PRO Curling Iron with Thermal Protector Mist (R1995 on Loot.co.za) This curling wand combines the power of ceramic and titanium elements for the smoothest styling glide. Titanium produces incredible shine while sealing the hair cuticle and locking out humidity, creating silky, bouncy, long lasting curls with incredible shine.

Self Care & Spa Vibes Carmen Beauty 1588 Facial Spa (R443 on Loot.co.za) Steaming your face helps release impurities from beneath the skin's surface and has been used since times immemorial to achieve younger-looking skin. Steaming can increase blood flow, help shed dead skin cells and loosen blackheads.

Liberty Candle Essence Of Nature Scented Soy Wax Candle (R423 on Loot.co.za) Quality soy wax blend scented candle in high quality engraved glass cloche jar. Napa Valley Sun gives a warm, sweet fragrance suitable for all. Silkinder Tulip Inspired Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser (R799 on Loot.co.za)

It’s whisper-like adjustable mist output, and decorative design with a wood-finish ensures that any room always smells fresh and inviting. It also has 7 colour changing LED lights which can be set according to your preferences, adding to the mood or atmosphere of any room. For The Bubbly Connosieur Chef & Sommelier Open Up Flute Champagne Flutes (R699)