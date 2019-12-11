Child injuries spike during summer. Prof. Sebastian van As, Head of Trauma Unit, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, says motor vehicle accidents, drownings, burns and falls are the most common reasons children end up in hospital over the holidays, adding that 80% of trauma cases are linked to road accidents where children were not properly strapped in.
So small yet crucial interventions like a seatbelt can save little ones´ lives.
Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Officer at Sanlam, says, the most common kinds of injury claims Sanlam receives for its Child Illness & Injury Benefit over the holidays are for near-drownings, vehicle crashes and major burns.