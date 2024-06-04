How to choose the perfect preschool: A guide for parents

Sending your child to preschool is a major step. It's their first step of school and a foundation for their future learning. Here's how to find the perfect preschool that puts your child's needs first.

What to consider Logistics: Preschool should fit your family's lifestyle. Consider location, fees (including what's covered), and schedule (monthly, termly, yearly payments). Safety: Strong safety measures are crucial. Look for clear policies, first-aid trained staff, clean facilities, and secure drop-off/pick-up procedures. Learning environment: While academics aren't the focus, a good preschool has a curriculum that prepares children for future schooling. Look for a play-based approach that fosters development in a safe and nurturing space.

Quality care: Responsive caregiving is key. Teachers should understand each child's needs and preferences, creating a positive and secure learning environment. Happiness: Happy children learn best! Look for a preschool that prioritizes play and creates a welcoming atmosphere where your child feels comfortable and thrives. Janet Beyrooti, the preschool curriculum manager at Curro Independent schools says, “When selecting a preschool, parents should focus on safety, the quality of the teachers, and the school's approach to early childhood learning, making sure it supports brain development through play in a safe and caring environment.”

Additional questions to ask Teacher-to-student ratio: Smaller class sizes allow for more personalized attention. Sick child policy: Understand how the school handles illnesses. Daily schedule: What's a typical day like for your child's age group?