How to choose the perfect preschool: A guide for parents

Sending your child to preschool is a major step. It's their first step of school and a foundation for their future learning.
Here's how to find the perfect preschool that puts your child's needs first.
What to consider
Logistics: Preschool should fit your family's lifestyle. Consider location, fees (including what's covered), and schedule (monthly, termly, yearly payments).
Safety: Strong safety measures are crucial. Look for clear policies, first-aid trained staff, clean facilities, and secure drop-off/pick-up procedures.
Learning environment: While academics aren't the focus, a good preschool has a curriculum that prepares children for future schooling. Look for a play-based approach that fosters development in a safe and nurturing space.
Quality care: Responsive caregiving is key. Teachers should understand each child's needs and preferences, creating a positive and secure learning environment.
Happiness: Happy children learn best! Look for a preschool that prioritizes play and creates a welcoming atmosphere where your child feels comfortable and thrives.
Janet Beyrooti, the preschool curriculum manager at Curro Independent schools says, “When selecting a preschool, parents should focus on safety, the quality of the teachers, and the school's approach to early childhood learning, making sure it supports brain development through play in a safe and caring environment.”
Additional questions to ask
Teacher-to-student ratio: Smaller class sizes allow for more personalized attention.
Sick child policy: Understand how the school handles illnesses.
Daily schedule: What's a typical day like for your child's age group?
Parent communication: How does the school keep parents informed?
The bottom line
Finding the right preschool is an investment in your child's future. Choose a school that prioritizes play-based learning, responsive caregiving, and a safe and supportive environment. Remember, happy and nurtured children are ready learners.
