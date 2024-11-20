Inclusion for every child: Celebrating World Children’s Day with SOS Children’s Villages

As the world comes together to celebrate World Children’s Day and SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa has taken a stand under the theme “Inclusion, for every child.” This day serves not only as a reminder of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989 but also as an opportunity to reflect on the state of children's rights both locally and globally.

World Children’s Day marks a significant milestone in advocating for the rights and welfare of children. In South Africa, the inclusion of children's rights in the Bill of Rights was an important development, paving the way for better protection and advocacy for the younger generation. Yet, despite these advancements, the realities remain stark.

Children’s rights are frequently misunderstood, disregarded, or outright denied, underscoring the necessity of this commemorative day. Kgomotso Loate, the Child Safeguarding Officer at SOS Children’s Villages, highlights the crucial role early childhood development plays in addressing socio-economic inequality. “According to the 2024 Child Gauge Report by the Children’s Institute, millions of children in low-income and rural areas lack access to quality early learning, proper nutrition, health services, and a safe living environment,” Loate notes.

“We call on government, the private sector, and civil society to collaborate to dismantle these barriers. Without focused, urgent attention, inclusion for every child will remain just a dream.” At SOS Children’s Villages, the mission is clear: to provide secure and loving care in a family setting for children who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. The organisation strives to uphold and protect the rights of these vulnerable children, ensuring that they are not only cared for but are also empowered to thrive despite their circumstances.