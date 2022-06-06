Jada Pinkett Smith's mom 'never cuddled her'

Jada Pinkett Smith was "never cuddled" by her mom as a child. The 50-year-old actress explained during the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” that her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was never very tactile with her during her younger years.

Reflecting on their relationship during her childhood, Pinkett Smith said: “She never cuddled with me.” The actress also shared that she had to "deal with a lot of stressful" things that were far beyond her years. Watch video:

The Hollywood star recalled being a "terrified little girl" at the time. She said: "I had to, like, deal with a lot of stressful adult things at a young age. I didn’t have the ability to deal with the emotions that were coming with it. I just had to buck up. "So those women you see that you think are so strong, there’s this terrified little girl underneath. And that’s me."

On the other hand, Adrienne suggested that "touch", rather than love, was what was missing in their relationship at the time. She shared: "One of the things that was so missing in my relationship with my mother and with Jada was just touch. "Very rarely will you see Jada and I even touch, hug. It’s awkward because we didn’t hug in our family. We knew we were loved, but it just wasn’t that kind of nurturing touch."

Meanwhile, her husband, Will Smith, previously admitted to having conflicting feelings about his dad. The 53-year-old movie star recalled his dad being "violent" at home but he also has fond memories of him being a supportive influence in his life. The “King Richard” actor said: "My father tormented me. And he was also one of the greatest men I’ve ever known. He was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and also one of my greatest sources of pain."