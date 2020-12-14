Jason Derulo wants to start a family

“Talk Dirty” hitmaker Jason Derulo would love to start a family of his own with new flame Jena Frumes. The 31-year-old singer is smitten with new girlfriend Jena Frumes – who he met in the gym earlier this year – and though he doesn’t want to “rush” their relationship, he admitted he’s been thinking about starting a family. He said: “"I'm not one to rush anything but I'd be lying if I said the thought didn't cross my mind. "As the years go by, you're like, damn, what is it all for? I watch all my peers have kids and I still don't have any, so I think about it often. "I try to be a cool uncle and give them experiences I didn't have. But then I can always hand them back."

The "Savage Love“ hitmaker asked the 27-year-old model to move in with him when lockdown hit and he’s thrilled it’s gone well so far.

He told Closer magazine: “It kind of solidifies things when you're spending that much time around somebody. You either love it or you hate it.

"But it's been pretty great and a lot of fun, so I'm enjoying it. We were born on the same day, so we're so similar.

"My mum hasn't met her yet - she's only met her over the phone so we'll be going to Miami soon for that to happen."

Jason has felt the benefits of the coronavirus pandemic and thinks he'll be changing the way he lives for good.

He explained: "I've never been home since I was a kid. I do so much travelling - last year, I spent about 60 days at home.

"This year, I've been here pretty much the entire time and it's been unbelievable getting to be in my own space. I can't imagine leaving it!

"There's no way I'd live the same way again - there's a difference between working to live and actually having a life. It's been really eye-opening."