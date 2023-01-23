Joe Wicks wants to be a ‘more patient parent’

Wicks, who has Marley, four, Indie, three, and three-month-old Leni with wife Rosie, admitted being a patient parent didn’t come naturally to him but he was determined to put in the work and tackle issues with his kids without resorting to shouting at them. He said: “I’m reading a book called ‘What Young Children Need You To Know’ because I’m trying to learn how to be a more patient parent.

“It’s not naturally easy for me, whereas Rosie is quite calm and relaxed. “Parenting is usually a product of your own upbringing and I was shouted at a lot as a kid, so I don’t want to be an angry dad… I don’t want to go down the whole lecturing route or pretend I’m this perfect parent because I’m not. “My default is to be a shouty parent and I have to work really hard to be a calm parent. But when I interact differently (with the kids) it starts to become second nature.”

While Wicks loves family time, he also really values spending time with his wife without their brood, even if it’s just for a short period. He told “New!” magazine: “We love doing things as a family like going to the farm and going swimming, but I really value time alone with Rosie. “I am so grateful that both our mums can take the kids for the night or can babysit, so we can go out for a dinner for a few hours.

