Khloe Kardashian taking social media break to spend time with True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has been taking a social media break to spend time with her daughter.
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has decided to be more present with her two-year-old daughter True - who she has with her former partner Tristan Thompson - and has thus signed off social media for a short while, but will "pop in from time to time".
Responding to a fan on Instagram, she said of her decision to take time out: "I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise."
Khloe is regularly having to defend herself or fight back against trolls on social media.
Back in May, the Good American co-founder slammed the "sick and hurtful things" she had been reading about herself on social media as a result of pregnancy rumours surrounding her and her on again off again partner Tristan, which she insisted were "false".
She wrote: "I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say.
"I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)"