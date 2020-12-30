Khloe Kardashian taking social media break to spend time with True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been taking a social media break to spend time with her daughter.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has decided to be more present with her two-year-old daughter True - who she has with her former partner Tristan Thompson - and has thus signed off social media for a short while, but will "pop in from time to time".

Responding to a fan on Instagram, she said of her decision to take time out: "I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise."

Khloe is regularly having to defend herself or fight back against trolls on social media.

Back in May, the Good American co-founder slammed the "sick and hurtful things" she had been reading about herself on social media as a result of pregnancy rumours surrounding her and her on again off again partner Tristan, which she insisted were "false".