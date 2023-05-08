Mother’s Day gift ideas for different types of moms

Not all moms are the same. For instance, there’s the soccer mom, the work-from-home mom, the outdoorsy mom, and so on.

Therefore, there are no “one size fits all” Mother’s Day gifts. Here are a few gift ideas for whatever mom yours might be. The work-from-home mom: How about gifting this multi-tasking mom a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? These are perfect when she wants to block out everything around her and focus on her work.

Working from home isn’t always easy. Picture: Pexels/Rdne Stock Project The soccer mom: These moms are up super early on match days, and no matter what the weather might be, she’s there on the sidelines cheering you on. I’m sure by now she already has a thermal flask, so why not get her a stylish neutral-toned parka jacket that she wear can wear with any outfit? The outdoorsy mom: Does your mom love spending time in nature and going on hikes? Outdoorsy moms love capturing beautiful nature moments. Therefore a compact, flexible smartphone tripod with a wireless remote would be ideal.

Some moms love spending time outdoors. Picture: Pexels/Josh Willink The tech-savvy mom: Laptops, tablets, mobile phones and chargers are an everyday part of the tech-savvy mom. A designer laptop bag is a snazzy way to keep your goodies safe. Buy mom a special laptop bag. Picture: Pexels/Bilakis The yoga mom: I’m sure every serious yoga mom already has a variety of stylish outfits, but she can never have too many. As a spoil, head on out and buy her that special outfit you know she’s had her eye on. Get mom a new yoga outfit. Picture: Pexels/Caleb Oquendo The master chef mom: For the mom who’s a whizz in the kitchen and whips up a batch of brownies in her sleep, you can’t go wrong with buying her a new chic apron. Shop designer stores for something unique.